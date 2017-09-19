Does Your Face Reveal How Sexual You Are? Study Says ‘Yes’

DETROIT (WWJ) – They say your eyes are the windows to your soul but now the shape of your face may reveal a bit more.

According to a new study – the shape of your face can reveal how sexual you are.

If you’ve got a strong sex drive, there’s a good chance you also have a short and wide face says WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites.

Canadian researchers had more than 300 students fill out questionnaires about their sex drive and personal behavior.

They also took a picture of each of the study participants and analyzed their facial width to height ratio.

“Researchers attributed differences in facial proportions to variations in testosterone levels during particular developmental periods, such as puberty. This hormone plays a role in forming adult sexual attitudes and desires,” notes the study.

They found that men and women with square shaped faces had higher sex drives than those with longer, thinner face shapes.

And while the men with square faces had a higher sex drive, the research also found that they’re more likely to cheat.

The findings are from a study led by Steven Arnocky of Nipissing University in Canada. The research investigates the role that facial features play in sexual relationships and mate selection and is published in Springer’s journal Archives of Sexual Behavior reports ScienceDaily.com.