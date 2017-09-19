FCA Recalls 443,700 Ram Trucks For Overheating Pumps

DETROIT (WWJ) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling 443,712 pickups and other trucks in the U.S. because of a potential fire risk.

In announcing the voluntary recall on Tuesday, FCA said heavy-duty pickups and medium-duty trucks quipped with 6.7-liter engines may be equipped with water pumps that can overheat.

The recall includes the following: 2013-17 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups; and 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs.

The company says customer feedback prompted an FCA US investigation that discovered certain trucks are equipped with a water-pump bearing that, after exposure to certain conditions, may overheat and potentially cause an engine-compartment fire. The trucks will be inspected and the pumps will be replaced if it’s deemed necessary.

Those driving the recalled trucks should look out for a warning light that may activate to indicate compromised water-pump function.

There have been no reported injuries or accident in connection with the problem, according to FCA. Around 46,220 more vehicles will be recalled in Canada and 4,485 elsewhere for the same issue.

Affected customers will be advised when service becomes available.

U.S. customers with questions can call the FCA US Recall Information Center at 800-853-1403.