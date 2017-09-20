Como’s Closed By Health Department For Second Time In Year

FERNDALE (WWJ) — For the second time in less than a year, Como’s Restaurant in Ferndale has been ordered to close its doors by the Oakland County Health Department.

Oakland County Health Officer Leigh-Ann Stafford said they have revoked the restaurant’s license after it violated health codes yet again.

“There were 13 items that we are requiring them to meet before we will allow them to apply for another license and reopen,” Stafford told WWJ Newsradio 950.

Como’s, which is located at the corner of 9 Mile and Woodward, was ordered to close last September over similar violations. Last year, the restaurant was closed by the Oakland County Health Department after concerns of personal hygiene among workers and cross contamination of food.

Stafford said the restaurant has shown a pattern of reverting to it’s old ways, which has led to the latest shut down.

“We just have continued to see this pattern of non-compliance,” Stafford said. “People define dirty in different ways, and so what we do is we look to protect the public health.”

Como’s has also had it’s liquor license previously suspended by the state for failing to pay fines on time. It originally opened in 1961.

There are reports that the entire staff has been fired and the restaurant plans to open in a different form in the future.