Detroit Filmmaker Preparing For Premiere Of His First Feature

DETROIT (WWJ) – After ten years of producing short films, a Detroit filmmaker is preparing for the premiere of his very first feature.

“It’s ‘Last Words,'” indie filmmaker Anthony ‘Ant’ Green told WWJ’s Terri Lee. “It’s a film that kind of touches on the aftermath of being abused. It originally started out as a short film, but after the responses that we have been getting from the short, we decided to make it a feature. So it just kind of touches on abuse; it touches on relationships; it touches on faith.”

“Last Words” is set to premiere November 11, 2017 at the Bel Air Luxury Cinema on East Eight Mile Road in Detroit. And while everyone involved with the film is excited that the big day is drawing near, Green says getting to this point was definitely a challenge.

“This has been just a huge, huge learning experience in regards to working with a lot of people, in regards to technical things you may encounter, with video cameras, with audio, even with editing.”

Thus far, the trailer for Green’s film has gotten over 6,700 views on Facebook and hundreds more on YouTube. As any low-budget indie filmmaker will tell you, that’s no small feat.

“It makes me feel awesome, just to know that people (are) watching the trailer and sharing it and things of that nature. You know, I have a huge support system; my wife and you know, a lot of the cast, crew members and my family. They really back me up tremendously.”

Following the premiere, what are Green’s goals for the film?

“It’s always been a dream of mine to submit to the Sundance Film Festival, so I’m looking at that. I’m looking at the Trinity Film Festival. So ,it’s just a lot of avenues; we got the I See You Awards coming up next year.”

More information on “Last Words” and a link to purchase tickets is available by clicking here.

See you at the movies!

