Man Shot Dead During Argument Over Drugs In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – An early morning argument over drugs leads to a deadly shooting on Detroit’s west side.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of Roselawn, near Joy Road and Wyoming Avenue.
According to police, a 54-year old man was shot to death after he got into an argument with another man who was selling drugs at the home. Police found the man dead in the basement, but couldn’t say if that is where he was shot.
The 22-year-old suspect was also shot during the incident. He is currently under police guard at Henry Ford Hospital.
An investigation is ongoing.
