Drummer Releases Record To Help Ailing Motown Funk Brother

DETROIT (AP) – A drummer with a passion for the “Motown Sound” and experience working with many of its artists has released a benefit record for a guitarist with the Funk Brothers, the label’s house band.

Drew Schultz’s “Tribute to Funk Brother Eddie Willis” aims to help Willis, who has health problems, and his wife, who suffered broken bones in a dog attack. The recording of the 2013 show features Schultz, Willis and Motown alums, such as Dennis Coffey, Carolyn Crawford and Paul Riser.

Stevie Wonder speaks (R) as Jack Ashford (C) and Eddie Willis (L), surviving members of the Funk Brothers, attend a ceremony honoring the musicians with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 21, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (credit: JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)

The album includes “Get Ready,” ”Heat Wave” and “Let’s Get It On.”

The studio band received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2013. Willis attended the ceremony.

The label started in Detroit in 1959, created scores of stars and hits, and decamped to California in 1972.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

