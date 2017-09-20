Drummer Releases Record To Help Ailing Motown Funk Brother

DETROIT (AP) – A drummer with a passion for the “Motown Sound” and experience working with many of its artists has released a benefit record for a guitarist with the Funk Brothers, the label’s house band.
Drew Schultz’s “Tribute to Funk Brother Eddie Willis” aims to help Willis, who has health problems, and his wife, who suffered broken bones in a dog attack. The recording of the 2013 show features Schultz, Willis and Motown alums, such as Dennis Coffey, Carolyn Crawford and Paul Riser.
The album includes “Get Ready,” ”Heat Wave” and “Let’s Get It On.”
The studio band received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2013. Willis attended the ceremony.
The label started in Detroit in 1959, created scores of stars and hits, and decamped to California in 1972.
