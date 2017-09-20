Red Wings Announce Joe Louis Arena Melted Ice Vials On Sale Now

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced that Joe Louis Arena melted ice vials are now on sale. Fans can purchase the limited-edition vials of melted ice that the Red Wings skated on during the “Farewell Season at The Joe” as the team prepares for the 2017-18 season at the state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena.
The melted ice is contained in a commemorative “Farewell Season at The Joe” vial within an officially numbered 6” x 8” shadowbox framed photo from the “Farewell to The Joe Ceremony,” which followed the final game at historic Joe Louis Arena. The melted ice vials are limited to the first 3,000 purchased.
With proceeds benefiting the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, the melted ice vials are $85 each (shipping included). The Detroit Red Wings Foundation provides funds and resources to worthy causes that contribute to the growth of the sport of hockey.
“The Detroit Red Wings Foundation is thrilled to offer a unique opportunity for fans to support our cause while honoring the history at Joe Louis Arena,” said Kevin Brown, Director of Community Relations & Detroit Red Wings Foundation. “Celebrating the 38-year home of the Detroit Red Wings, these commemorative ice vials serve as a wonderful keepsake – capturing the essence of The Joe’s electrifying farewell.”
For more information and to purchase Joe Louis Arena melted ice vials, visit http://www.DetroitRedWings.com/JoeIce.