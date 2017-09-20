Michigan Substitute Teacher Charged With Having Sex With Student

MASON, Mich. (WWJ) – A now former substitute teacher and coach at a Michigan high school faces multiple felony charges, accused of having sex with an underage student.
Allyson Brittany Moran, 26, was arrested Thursday in Illinois and waived extradition to Michigan on Friday, Michigan State Police said. On Tuesday she was arraigned in 55th District Court in Ingham County on three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student and one misdemeanor count of fourth degree criminal sexual involving a student.
According to a report by the Lansing State Journal, Moran was employed bv a staffing company to work at Stockbridge High School, northwest of Ann Arbor, as a long-term substitute teacher and girls soccer coach during the 2016-17 school year.
It was during that time, investigators allege, that she developed a personal relationship with a male high school student, younger than 18 years old, sending nude photos of herself to him over social media. The boy told police that he and Moran then engaged in sexual intercourse on two occasions in April at the woman’s home in Dansville, in the Lansing area.
The student disclosed what happened in August, according to a detective who testified at a court hearing; and, allegedly, Moran then confessed to police that she’d had sex with the boy.
Following her arraignment, Moran was released from the Ingham County Jail on a $7,500, 10 percent bond. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Oct. 5.
Officials with Stockbridge Community Schools say Moran is no longer affiliated with the district.