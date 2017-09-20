Detroit Metro Airport, Unusual Substance, Soap Dispensers
Unusual Substance Found In Detroit Metro Airport Soap Dispensers

North Terminal (credit: Detroit Metropolitan Airport)

ROMULUS (WWJ) — Workers at Detroit Metro Airport are taking apart bathroom soap dispensers after an unusual substance was found inside the soap in a few locations.

WDIV reported that officials are still working on identifying the substance and won’t know until testing has been conducted. However, they are reporting it’s no cause for panic.

It is being reported that the substance appears to be a bodily fluid, and is not believed to be spit.

WDIV is reporting that the substance found in the soap is most likely coming from someone who has access to the restrooms and has a “grudge.”

A few of the bathrooms in the North Terminal were affected, but none were impacted by the substance in the McNamara Terminal. However, the crew is still going through and replacing all of the soap dispensers across the airport as a precaution.

 

