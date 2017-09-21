‘Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers’ Premiere: What To Expect

By Mickie McLeod

It’s September again and you know what that means! One of the best reality TV shows is back for another season!

The 35th season of “Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers” premieres next Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on CBS. Will a Hero, Healer, or a Hustler earn the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor? If you haven’t watched “Survivor” before, this may be your season to start!

On this season of “Survivor”, the 18 Castaways meet up again in Fiji as they’ll compete with one another to Outwit, Outplay, and Outlast! I’ve been watching “Survivor” since season one, and for the first time, the tribes will be divided based on qualities they identify with; a Hero, a Healer, or a Hustler. This should be a treat to watch how these positive personalities will all battle it out!

The Heroes are identified based on their high achievements along with their courage towards their success. Some occupations on the Heroes tribe include a firefighter, a lifeguard, a marine, an NFL player, and even an Olympian.

The Healers are known to be good-hearted people, as they’re compassionate and have a strong appreciation towards their lifestyle. A Social Worker, a Trainer, a Urologist, and a Therapist are just some of the members of the Healers tribe.

“The Hustlers” — don’t let the name fool you, they are actually go-getters and are admired for their hard work in life. A Surf Instructor, a Business Owner, a Bellhop, and a Fisherman will be working together on the Hustlers tribe.

Are you ready for another great season of “Survivor”? Do you identify as a Hero, a Healer, or even a Hustler, in your own lifestyle?

Be sure to watch the 35th season premiere of SURVIVOR: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers, Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on CBS