Pedestrian Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash Overnight

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Pontiac.

It happened between 2:30 and 2:45 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Baldwin Avenue and Montcalm Street.

The victim, said to be a man in his 40s, was fatally struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Investigators are hoping witnesses come forward so they can piece together what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-409-7100 or ​1-888-TURN-1-IN.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.

