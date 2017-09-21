Pedestrian Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash Overnight

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Pontiac.
It happened between 2:30 and 2:45 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Baldwin Avenue and Montcalm Street.
The victim, said to be a man in his 40s, was fatally struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Investigators are hoping witnesses come forward so they can piece together what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-409-7100 or 1-888-TURN-1-IN.
