Prosecutor: Macomb High School Teacher Spent Homecoming Funds On Slot Machines

MACOMB (WWJ) – A Macomb Township high school teacher is facing up to 10 years in prison, accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars met for a field trip and the Homecoming dance.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith on Thursday charged against 29-year-old Lydia Johnson with one felony count of embezzlement from a non-profit organization — $1,000 to $20,000.

Investigators say, as Dakota’s student activity coordinator, Johnson oversaw ticket sales to Dakota High School’s 2016 Homecoming dance. She took in nearly $30,000, according to prosecutors, but deposited only $11,000 into the school’s account. In addition, Johnson oversaw ticket sales for a student-parent trip to Camp Tamarack; collecting $30,000, but putting only $500 of that into the school’s account.

When the camp’s repeated attempts to collect were unsuccessful they contacted officials with the Chippewa Valley school district. After an internal investigation by Chippewa officials yielded more questions than answers, prosecutors say, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office was called in to help.

A search of Johnson’s classroom then revealed several homecoming cash deposit envelopes that were torn open but empty. Smith said.

As far as what happened to the cash, prosecutors say Johnson spent $90,000 playing penny at Detroit’s MGM Grand Casino last year. Several casino receipts were found in her classroom, next to the empty Homecoming envelopes. Johnson’s bank records also showed 2016 cash deposits far in excess of her salary.

“This teacher held a position of trust within the high school,” said Smith, in a statement. “She repaid that trust by feeding student funds into a slot machine.”

“Many of these students will now remember their Senior Homecoming for all the wrong reasons,” added Macomb Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

Ron Roberts, Superintendent of Chippewa Valley Schools, said they’ve been supportive of authorities in this investigation.

“We will do whatever it takes to ensure that our board policies are followed and that our employees are acting in the best interest of our school community,” he added.

Johnson will be arraigned at 41-A District Court, Shelby Township at a time not yet set.