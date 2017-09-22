3-Wheeled Polaris Slingshot Seat Belts Investigated After Fatal Crash

Polaris Slingshot (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Polaris Slingshot)

DETROIT (AP) – U.S. auto safety regulators are looking into whether a seat belt on a three-wheeled motorcycle failed and contributed to the death of a Detroit-area man.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation this week to determine if a defect in seat belts installed on 2015 Polaris Slingshot models prevents them from properly restraining occupants in a crash. Investigators aren’t aware of other seat belt failures involving those vehicles.

The NHTSA document says in the August 2016 crash in Livonia, the motorcycle driver veered while changing lanes, slid sideways into oncoming traffic and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver, wearing a seat belt and helmet, was partially ejected.

The Associated Press left a message Friday for Key Safety Systems Inc., identified by NHTSA as the seat belt manufacturer.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch