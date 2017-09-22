Lawsuit Tossed In Dearborn Little Caesars ‘Halal Pepperoni’ Case

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A judge has rejected a lawsuit against a Little Caesars Pizza franchise, alleging it sold pork as “halal pepperoni” at one of its locations Detroit area.
The Detroit Free Press reports that on Thursday the Wayne County judge dismissed the suit filed by Dearborn resident Mohamad Bazzi.
Bazzi filed the complaint in May, saying he ordered halal pizza from the Little Caesars on Schaefer in Dearborn twice. He claims the boxes were labeled “halal,” but the pizzas inside were topped with regular pork pepperoni.
Halal is the Muslim equivalent of Judaism’s kosher, and requires that meat be prepared according to Islamic guidelines, such as reciting a prayer while the animal is killed. Pork is prohibited in Islam, the religion Bazzi follows, and halal pepperoni is typically made with beef.
A lawyer for Little Caesars called the lawsuit frivolous. Attorney J. Michael Huget said asserted that Bazzi had ordered a pepperoni pizza without pork but then switched his order to a Hot-And-ready Pizza. He says pizzas that are available for instant purchase typically aren’t halal.
Bazzi’s attorney says he may appeal because the judge didn’t let them amend the complaint to prove a cause behind the pizza chain’s actions.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.