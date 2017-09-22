I-Heart Dog Rescue To Hold Biggest Adoption Event Of Year On Saturday

WARREN (WWJ) — One local animal shelter is holding their biggest event of the year this weekend.
I-Heart Dog Rescue and Animal Haven in Warren will open their doors to the public for their third annual fundraiser/open house event on Saturday.
Andrea Kolanowski-Sesi, co-founder of I-Heart, says the event will feature food, a beer garden, lots of dogs and more.
“We are going to have music by Matt Webber of the Mega 80’s, he actually adopted a dog from us before,” Kolanowski-Sesi said. “Then we are going to have a mutt strut where we will be featuring some of our I-Heart dogs walking the red carpet. Anybody who submits an adoption application day of the open house will receive $50 off their adoption fee.”
The fundraiser runs from noon until 5 p.m. at I-Heart Dog Rescue and Animal Haven on Groesbeck Highway in Warren. The event will also include a prize raffle — which features a 55 inch smart TV — and activities for kids.
WWJ Newsradio 950’s very own Crystal Knight will emcee for the event.
For more information on I-Heart Dog Rescue and Animal Haven’s event, visit www.iheartdogs.org.