“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” Disappoints (Insert Sad Face)

DETROIT (WWJ) – I was super excited to see the new movie “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” After thoroughly enjoying the original, “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” I couldn’t wait to see the sequel. But, once I settled into my seat and started munching on my popcorn, it didn’t take long for my excitement to subside.

Why? Well, after an exciting opening chase scene featuring spectacular stunts and special effects, it didn’t take long for things to go downhill.

I do understand that sequels are hard. When an original film is loved as much as the first one was — as is the case with “Kingsman,” that makes the first movie a tough act to follow.

“Kingsman: The Secret Service” was so different and so creative it was impossible not to like. It also introduced actor Taron Egerton to the mainstream and turned him into a heartthrob. So, with all of that going for it, who wouldn’t be excited for the sequel?

Egerton, of course, returns as Eggsy; Mark Strong is back as Merlin; and Colin Firth reprises his role as Harry Hart, a.k.a. Galahad. Joining them in the sequel are Jeff Bridges, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Julianne Moore.

The premise of the story is this: billionaire drug dealer Poppy Adams runs her criminal enterprise with an iron fist from a secret hideaway in Asia.

When the Kingsman learn of Poppy’s sinister plans to rid the world of her customers — believe it or not — they join forces with an American spy organization known as Statesman.

That’s where Tatum, Berry and Bridges come in. But unfortunately, even with all of that star power, the story dragged.

While I was really disappointed in this film, I’m still going to keep my fingers crossed that Eggsy and the other Kingsman return. And when they do, hopefully, movie number three will make us forget about the golden circle.

See you at the movies!

