Man Charged In Liquor Thefts At CVS, Kroger In Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A 46-year-old Pontiac man is behind bars, charged with stealing liquor from two stores in Bloomfield Township.
Police say a “clanking sound” of bottles hidden in his coat, along with fingerprint evidence led to the arrest of Brian Sonnenberg in the theft of booze from a CVS pharmacy on Telegraph Road on February 2.
While in police custody for the alleged crime, Sonnenberg denied responsibility, according to police, but admitted to stealing two bottles of liquor,valued at $106, from a Kroger store on Maple Road on August 26.
Sonnenberg — who police say has an extensive criminal history, including prior thefts — was arraigned via video in 48th District Court on Tuesday on retail fraud charges. Bond was set at $50,000 and a hearing was scheduled for October 3.