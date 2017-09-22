Shots Fired At Detroit Police Officers On West Side; No One Was Injured

DETROIT (WWJ) — A man is in custody after allegedly firing shots at police officers during a traffic stop on Detroit’s west side this evening.
The incident took place in the area of Puritan and Manor just after 8 p.m. Police had the vehicle pulled over, when someone began firing a gun from inside.
The suspect took off on foot, but officers were able to catch up and make an arrest. Police say they did not return fire during the incident.
The shooter was hospitalized with a foot injury, but none of the officers were hurt in the shooting. In total, four people were arrested.