Police: Bloomfield Target Employee Pocketed Xbox Live Cards

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – An 18-year-old Target employee is in trouble with the law after police say he was caught stealing at work.
Kevonte Jones of Pontiac was arrested by Bloomfield Township police on Wednesday and arraigned in 48th District Court on a charge of Embezzlement – more than $100 and less than $1,000.
Police say Jones was working a cash register at a Target store, on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, in April when he was spotted by a loss prevention officer — on more than one occasion — scanning Xbox Live cards while on duty and then pocketing them.
His register drawer was short on the dates involved, and the total loss was $300, according to investigators.
Bond for Jones was set at $5,000, 10 percent. He will be back in court for a hearing on October 5.