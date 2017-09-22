Donald Trump, NFL, National Anthem Protest
Trump Blasts NFL Players Who Kneel During Anthem; ‘Get That SOB Off The Field’

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: A group of Cleveland Browns players kneel in a circle in protest during the national anthem prior to a preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP/WWJ) — President Donald Trump says NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem. And he’s encouraging spectators to walk out in protest.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flags to say, `Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!” Trump said during a rally for Sen. Luther Strange in Alabama.

He’s also bemoaning that football games have become less violent, complaining, “They’re ruining the game.”

Several athletes, including NFL players, have been refusing to stand during the national anthem as a protest of the treatment of blacks by police. Colin Kaepernick began the protest last year when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers, and other players have followed him, especially this season.

But Trump says those players are disrespecting the flag, American heritage and what the country stands for.

He says their behavior is driving away viewers and says spectators who witness such protests should “pick up and leave.”

