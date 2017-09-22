WATCH: JaCoby Jones Makes Incredible Diving Catch To Rob Joe Mauer

DETROIT — The announcement of Brad Ausmus not returning next year as the Tigers manager stole the headlines in Detroit on Friday.

So it’s fair to say some fans might have forgotten there was a game being played at Comerica Park. If you weren’t aware — or simply aren’t watching this disastrous team anymore — you missed one great diving catch by JaCoby Jones.

In 1-1 game in the top of the third inning, Joe Mauer of the Minnesota Twins stepped into the batters box with two outs. Mauer has destroyed the Tigers this year with a .390 batting average entering tonight’s game, and it appeared he was destined for another extra base hit. Mauer hit a sharp fly ball to deep left center field but before the ball landed Jones made it over for an incredible diving catch.

See the amazing catch below:

That's a 🌟🌟🌟🌟 robbery!@tigers CF @jacobyjones23 had to cover 70 ft in just 4.1 seconds to convert this 29% catch probability. pic.twitter.com/4IWQctQMuB — #Statcast (@statcast) September 23, 2017

What a catch, right?

Jones covered 70 feet in 4.1 seconds to make the diving grab. He had just a 29 percent chance of making the catch, according to Statcast.

The incredible play by Jones doesn’t mean much in the big picture but at least it shows these young Tigers are still playing hard, despite a brutally rough season. Plus it gave the fans something to cheer about.

The Twins currently lead the Tigers 3-2 in the top of the 4th inning.