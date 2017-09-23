Police: Driver Killed In Overnight Crash Was Drinking, Speeding

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Authorities say a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash that was likely fueled by alcohol and speed.
The accident happened around 5 a.m. Saturday along 23 Mile Road near Sandshores Drive, just west of Ryan Road, in Shelby Township.
Circumstances leading to the crash weren’t immediately clear, but no other vehicles were involved.
The driver was trapped inside the vehicle, according to police, and pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The name of the driver is not being released at this time, pending family notification.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.