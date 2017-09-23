BREAKING NEWS: Brad Ausmus Will Not Return As Tigers Manager Next Year

Report: Caldwell Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With Detroit Lions

DETROIT (97.1 THE TICKET) – The Lions built-in additional support to the foundation of the 2-0 Detroit team.

It’s being reported that the Detroit Lions have signed Jim Caldwell to a multi-year contract extension, according to a tweet by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

 

“The multi-year deal was signed months ago,” says Schefter, “just not disclosed, per source. Deal silences speculation he was in last year of deal.”

The Lions signed quarterback Matthew Stafford to a multi five-year $135 million contract just before the start of the season.

Stay tuned to 97.1 The Ticket and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.

 

