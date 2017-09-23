BREAKING NEWS: Brad Ausmus Will Not Return As Tigers Manager Next Year

Woman Hides Items In Purse During Foot Locker Theft

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are hoping the public can help catch a woman who robbed a Foot Locker store on the city’s east side.

The incident happened around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Foot Locker on Mack Avenue, near Alter Road.

Police say the woman peered in through the front window before entering the store and stealing several items. She was captured on security cameras placing items inside her bag and then walking out of the store without paying for the merchandise.

footlocker theft suspect Woman Hides Items In Purse During Foot Locker Theft

Police are trying to identify this suspect in connection with a theft at Footlocker (police handout)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5540.

