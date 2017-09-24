Message Of Unity From Detroit Lions, Other NFL Teams During National Anthem

DETROIT (WWJ) – Whether one took a knee or not — the message from players, coaches and owners around the National Football League was unified in support of peaceful protest.
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford stood with arms linked with head coach Jim Caldwell and players along the sideline during the national anthem.
Eight players from the Detroit Lions took a knee during the national anthem;
Cornelius Washington, A’Shawn Robinson, Akeem Spence, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Steve Longa, Ameer Abdullah, Tahir Whitehead, and Jalen Reeves-Maybin and the singer, Rico Lavelle took a knee and raised his fist as he finished performing the national anthem.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals to @JamieErdahl that the team will not be participating in today’s national anthem.
A group of Saints players remains seated during the national anthem.
If peaceful protests did nothing, the powerful wouldn’t try so hard to silence them — wrote the NYACLU — all of this happening without Colin Kaepernick being on team this season.