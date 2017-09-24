Police Searching For Suspect In Assault Of Farmington Woman

FARMINGTON (WWJ) – Police looking for a man who assaulted Farmington woman Friday evening.
According to police the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at Grand River Avenue — just east of Halsted Road.
The lone suspect approached the 32-year old woman who was walking to her residence at the Jamestown apartment complex.
The suspect asked for a cigarette and then grabbed a hold of the victim and tried covering her mouth. The victim was able to fend him off – and the man fled the area on foot towards Grand River Ave.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5’8” to 5’11”, heavy set, and in his late 20’s to early 30’s. He had a beard and mustache and “scruffy” hair.
Farmington Public Safety Director Frank Demers said, “This case is a top priority for the department. Clearly, we have a deranged individual lurking in our community and we will deploy the full resources of the department and enlist assistance from our neighboring law enforcement partners to identify and arrest this suspect.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Commander Justin DuLong at 248-474-5500, ext: 2246.