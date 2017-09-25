Ferndale Police, Missing Person, Ferndale

Ferndale Man Last Seen After Being Admitted To Hospital Last Week

FERNDALE (WWJ) — The family of a Ferndale man are gravely concerned for his well-being after not hearing from him for almost a week.

Vincent Messina (Photo: Ferndale Police)

According to Ferndale Police, the family contacted the department on Sunday to provide a welfare check on 59-year-old Vincent Messina. Messina’s son, Dominic, told authorities that has father was admitted to Providence Hospital in Southfield last Tuesday, and has not been heard from since. Officers responded to the home but were unable to locate the man.

At this time, detectives have been unable to develop additional information but do not suspect foul play. The family is hopeful for a safe return of Messina.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ferndale Police at 248-541-3650.

