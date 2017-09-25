Golden Tate’s Failed TD Came 5 Years To The Date After ‘Fail Mary’ [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Golden Tate
SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 24: Wide receiver Golden Tate #81 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a catch in the end zone to defeat the Green Bay Packers on a controversial call by the officials at CenturyLink Field on September 24, 2012 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Maybe karma came back to bite Golden Tate in the butt.

How’s that, you ask? Let me take you back to September 24, 2012. The Green Bay Packers were taking on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

The game ended in controversy after then Seahawks wide receiver caught a TD pass as time expired.

One official said Tate didn’t have control while the other signaled TD. The play eventually resulted in a TD for the Seahawks.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PLAY

Which now brings us to Sunday’s heartbreaking loss for the Lions — and that’s when Golden Tate was ruled down at the half yard line in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

When it comes to Lions luck, you really can’t make this stuff up.

Do you believe that this was karma coming back to Golden Tate?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch