Golden Tate’s Failed TD Came 5 Years To The Date After ‘Fail Mary’ [VIDEO]

Maybe karma came back to bite Golden Tate in the butt.
How’s that, you ask? Let me take you back to September 24, 2012. The Green Bay Packers were taking on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
The game ended in controversy after then Seahawks wide receiver caught a TD pass as time expired.
One official said Tate didn’t have control while the other signaled TD. The play eventually resulted in a TD for the Seahawks.
Which now brings us to Sunday’s heartbreaking loss for the Lions — and that’s when Golden Tate was ruled down at the half yard line in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
When it comes to Lions luck, you really can’t make this stuff up.
Do you believe that this was karma coming back to Golden Tate?