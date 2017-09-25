Farmington Hills, Golf Cart Crash, Michigan Supreme Court, Farmington Hills Golf Club

Michigan Supreme Court Will Hear Arguments In Golf Cart Case

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is taking a swing at a golf cart dispute.

The justices want to hear more about a golfer who was accidentally struck by a cart at Farmington Hills Golf Club in 2013.

Ken Bertin and Doug Mann were playing the 17th hole when Mann struck Bertin near the green. Bertin filed a lawsuit over his injuries. The issue for the Supreme Court is a technical one: Is this a case of ordinary negligence or a higher legal standard known as reckless misconduct?

An Oakland County jury said Mann didn’t commit reckless misconduct. But the state appeals court threw out the verdict, saying that threshold was too high.

No date for Supreme Court arguments has been set.

