Michigan To Face Rival Michigan State In Primetime

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 17: Defensive back Jalen Watts-Jackson #20 of the Michigan State Spartans runs the football into to endzone for the game winning touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the final seconds of college football game at Michigan Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Wolverines 27-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – For the first time in the 110-game history between in-state and Big Ten rivals, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University will square off in a primetime football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Michigan Stadium. The match-up will be televised nationally by ABC and will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

This will be the 53rd time that Michigan has played a night game, but will be just the fourth time the team has hosted an opponent at the Big House. The Wolverines have compiled a 30-22 overall record in games started after 5 p.m. local time.

Michigan has a 3-0 mark in night games at Michigan Stadium, with victories against Notre Dame (35-31 in 2011 and 41-30 in 2013) and Penn State (18-13 in 2014). The majority of the primetime affairs have come away from Ann Arbor, with the Wolverines tallying a 23-13 record in the opposition’s venue and a 4-9 mark on a neutral site.

