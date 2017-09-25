Michigan To Face Rival Michigan State In Primetime

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – For the first time in the 110-game history between in-state and Big Ten rivals, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University will square off in a primetime football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Michigan Stadium. The match-up will be televised nationally by ABC and will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

This will be the 53rd time that Michigan has played a night game, but will be just the fourth time the team has hosted an opponent at the Big House. The Wolverines have compiled a 30-22 overall record in games started after 5 p.m. local time.

Saturday Night Lights! Michigan’s game next week vs. MSU will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gIKC5hZSf3 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 25, 2017

Michigan has a 3-0 mark in night games at Michigan Stadium, with victories against Notre Dame (35-31 in 2011 and 41-30 in 2013) and Penn State (18-13 in 2014). The majority of the primetime affairs have come away from Ann Arbor, with the Wolverines tallying a 23-13 record in the opposition’s venue and a 4-9 mark on a neutral site.