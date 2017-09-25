FBI: Violent Crime Spikes In Michigan; Half The Murders In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – New FBI statistics show Michigan had an increase in violent crime more than double the national average.
According to data released Monday, U.S. violent crime rose in 2016 for the second year in a row — a 4.1 percent increase when compared to 2015. [View a summary of the national report].
In Michigan the stats show an increase in violent crimes of just over 9 percent to more than 45,000 violent crimes last year. Drilling down further: the number of murders in Michigan was up 13 to 598. The largest increase in the state was aggravated assaults, a 15.5 percent increase, from about 26,600 to nearly 31,000. The numbers of rapes was also up. The number of robberies, however, dropped.
Clearly, Detroit remains a trouble spot. About a third of all violent crime in the state occurred in Detroit, 13,705 — and 303 murders; more than half of the murders in the state, were committed in Detroit. [How safe is your city? View a detailed breakdown].
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been insisting that last year’s crime increase was not a blip. All year he has referred to evidence in specific cities as proof that crime was rising, CBS News reports; and these new numbers help support his claim. Last Thursday Sessions gave a speech previewing the FBI report and citing it as vindication for his oft-criticized remarks about the rise in crime.