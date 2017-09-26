1 Dead, 1 Critical After Gunmen Open Fire In Detroit Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – One young man is dead and another is hospitalized after an overnight shooting on Detroit’s northwest side.
Police say two suspects armed with handguns knocked on the door of a home in the 18900 Coyle Street, near 7 Mile Road and Greenfield, shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday. When they got inside, they started shooting.
A 22-year-old man, who was shot multiple times, was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital. A 23-year-old man, also shot multiple time, was listed in critical condition, according to police.
Investigators say there may have been a party or some gambling going on at the house, but it’s unclear at this time what may have prompted the shooting.
Police said they were looking for the two suspects, but no description was available.
The victim’s names were not immediately released.