Giants Co-Owner ‘Very Unhappy’ With Beckham’s TD Celebration

Filed Under: New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr.
The New York Giants say they will internally handle Odell Beckham Jr.'s embarrassing post-touchdown celebration.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants say they will internally handle Odell Beckham Jr.’s embarrassing post-touchdown celebration.

Co-owner John Mara said in an email Tuesday that he was unhappy with Beckham’s behavior Sunday in Philadelphia.

The dynamic wide receiver pretended to urinate like a dog after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown in the Giants’ 27-24 loss to the Eagles. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. The NFL probably will fine him.

“I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell’s behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally,” Mara wrote in his email.

Beckham had nine catches for 79 yards and two TDs, including a one-handed one.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch