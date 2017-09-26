Karsch And Anderson Champ And Chump Of The Weekend

Champ: John O’Korn for his performance against Purdue.
O’Korn was forced into action when starting quarterback Wilton Speight left late in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury, and the former Houston starter came up every bit as big as the Wolverines’ defense in the second half.
Chump: Eric Ebron for another case of the drops.
Stafford threw a slant to Tate and a video review determined he was down just inside the 1 with 8 seconds left. By rule, 10 seconds had to run off the clock, and that ended the game because the Lions didn’t have any timeouts.