Lions Sign Free Agent G Tim Lelito

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 13: Center Tim Lelito #68 of the New Orleans Saints on the bench during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 13, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed G Tim Lelito and placed G Joe Dahl (leg) on Reserve-Injured. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Lelito comes to Detroit after most recently spending the 2017 preseason with the Tennessee Titans. Prior to Tennessee, he played four seasons (2013-16) with the New Orleans Saints, where he started in 24 games.

Currently in his fifth season, Lelito has appeared in 63 career games (24 starts). He entered the NFL in 2013 with the Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Grand Valley State.

