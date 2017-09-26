Michigan Approves Incentive For Third Amazon Warehouse

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan is giving online retailer Amazon $4.5 million to ensure it opens another facility in the state.

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved the incentive Tuesday for the e-commerce powerhouse to open a fulfillment center in Macomb County’s Shelby Township. Seattle-based Amazon plans to create 1,025 full-time jobs at the $40 million facility.

It is the third time in nine months that the state has authorized a grant to open an Amazon fulfillment center, which is a giant warehouse where items are stored, packaged and shipped. The other centers will also be based in the Detroit area – in Romulus and Livonia.

Economic development officials say Amazon chose the Shelby Township site over competing sites in other Midwestern states and Canada.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

