$2,500 Reward For Tips In Death Of ‘Ran-Ran’ In Hit-And-Run

DETROIT (WWJ) – More than two years after the fact, family members are still pleading for answers in the death of a loved one in a hit-and-run — and a $2,500 reward is being offered in the case.

Randa Anderson, who went by the nickname “Ran-Ran,” died on Friday, March 13, 2015, after she was struck by a car in the 3700 block of Carter Street between Holmur Street and Dexter Avenue on Detroit’s west side.

According to Crime Stoppers, the 47-year-old Detroit resident was walking from her home — possibly to a nearby store — when she walked into the street to avoid a muddy area of the sidewalk.

A white vehicle (make and model unknown) hit Anderson and dragged her to the intersection of Carter and Holmur Streets. A witness noticed a white car backing up toward the scene.

According to neighbors, a woman got out of the vehicle and said; “Did I hit something? What did I hit?” The woman walked around her car, appearing to be looking for damage, and then got back into her car and drove off. Neighbors called 911 and Anderson was taken to hospital where she later died.

Anderson, the youngest girl of nine children, graduated from Northwestern High School where she was an honor student, a member of Junior Achievement and played on the volleyball team. She later studied business at Detroit Institute of Commerce and was self-employed for over 10 years in the home health care field.

Family members say she was a certified child care coordinating counselor who loved working with children and attended New Calvary Baptist Church of Detroit.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.

Cash rewards are paid by Crime Stoppers upon an arrest.