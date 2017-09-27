Campus Police Looking For Suspect In Reported Sexual Assault At Oakland University

ROCHESTER (WWJ) – Oakland University police receiving a report of an alleged sexual assault which took place on campus this week.
According to information released by OU – a student was approached Sunday around 12:30 a.m. near the Elliott Tower by an unidentified male.
The suspect then pulled down his pants and pulled the student on top of him. The student subsequently left the area in an attempt to get to the residence halls. The suspect reportedly followed the student and continued to touch the student inappropriately according to authorities — only stopping when he was unable to follow the student into the residence hall.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5′, 6″ with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. He was reported to be wearing a white shirt and shorts.
An arrest has not been made in the case.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Oakland University Police Department at (248) 370-3331.