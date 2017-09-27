City Council Candidate Dressed As Clown Makes Voters Nervous

BOSTON (AP) – A man dressed as a clown who’s running for a Boston city council seat has caused a stir on a college campus.

Police tell The Boston Herald that Pat Payaso’s presence near a polling location at Roxbury Community College made some people nervous on Tuesday and they called the authorities.

A photo Payaso posted on social media indicates he was there to vote.

Police spokesman Officer Stephen McNulty says Payaso later was stopped by an officer who realized he wasn’t a threat.

The Roxbury resident has donned a rainbow wig, a red nose and clown makeup in recent campaign photos and videos on social media. His last name means clown in Spanish.

Payaso will be on the November ballot along with seven other candidates for an at-large city council seat.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch