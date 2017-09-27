Suspect At Large After Attacking, Stabbing Homeless Along Detroit Riverwalk

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a violent suspect who attacked two homeless people along the Riverwalk.
The incident happened early Wednesday morning not far from the Detroit Princess boat.
Police say a 25-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man, both homeless, were attacked. The woman was stabbed multiple times and the man was struck in the head. Both were taken to the hospital in temporary-serious condition.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7″ tall with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt. Police say he is known to frequent area shelters.
