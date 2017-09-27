Wyandotte Schools Investigating Inappropriate Texts Between Teacher, Student

WYANDOTTE (WWJ) – Wyandotte Public Schools administrators have placed a teacher on paid leave over alleged “inappropriate” text messages.

Superintendent Catherine Cost says word of an improper texting exchange between a female teacher and a male student at Roosevelt High School was brought to school officials’ attention early this week.

“Monday morning we had someone come forward with some information that was concerning,” she told WWJ’s Jon Hewett. “By Tuesday afternoon, rumors were spreading quite quickly.”

Since that time, Cost said, police have been contacted. The teacher’s name is being withheld at this time as an investigation continues.

“We keep uncovering more evidence that is causing us to look into matters more deeply,” Cost said, adding that, at least at this time, it appears that only one student was allegedly victimized. “We’re focusing on that same situation; but, as it turns out, we have more and more people who have information regarding that.”

She said investigators have spoken with a number of students as well as adults about the case.

It’s unclear at this time if the student and teacher may have had any inappropriate physical contact.

“There are new boundaries that we’re checking into to see if (they) have been crossed or not, and at this point in time I can’t say whether it’s a yes or a no — but that’s what we’re looking into,” Cost said. “I am hoping, because this is Homecoming week, that our students and staff and parents can focus on other things by the end of the week, and then we can put all this behind us.”

A letter went out to parents in the district Wednesday, and Cost said school officials will send another letter as soon as more information is available.