11-Year-Old Boy Ran Away ‘In Fear Of Getting In Trouble’ [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – A worried mother and Detroit police are hoping that someone in the public has seen a missing 11-year-old boy.
Police say Khalil Alexander was last seen by his mom at the family’s home in the 17000 block of Maine in Detroit. His mother discovered him missing on Wednesday’s September 26 after she woke up at approximately 11:30 a.m., and he hasn’t been heard from since.
It’s believed that Alexander ran away; his mom telling police he likely left “in fear of getting in trouble.”
Alexander is described as a black male, 3’11” tall, with a slim build, dark complexion, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants and black shoes.
Police say the boy is believed to be in good physical and mental condition.
Anyone who may have seen Alexander or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-1100.