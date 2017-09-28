11-Year-Old Boy Ran Away ‘In Fear Of Getting In Trouble’ [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – A worried mother and Detroit police are hoping that someone in the public has seen a missing 11-year-old boy.

khalil alexander 11 Year Old Boy Ran Away In Fear Of Getting In Trouble [PHOTO]

Khalil Alexander (Photo: Detroit police)

Police say Khalil Alexander was last seen by his mom at the family’s home in the 17000 block of Maine in Detroit. His mother discovered him missing on Wednesday’s September 26 after she woke up at approximately 11:30 a.m., and he hasn’t been heard from since.

It’s believed that Alexander ran away; his mom telling police he likely left “in fear of getting in trouble.”

Alexander is described as a black male, 3’11” tall, with a slim build, dark complexion, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants and black shoes.

Police say the boy is believed to be in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who may have seen Alexander or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-1100.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch