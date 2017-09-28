CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Black, Fat And Muslim: Detroit Model Doesn’t Mind Making People Uncomfortable

By Zahra Huber

DETROIT (WWJ) – She gets in your face about what many shy away from.

Leah Vernon calls herself a body positive activist, plus-sized model, Muslim feminist and writer. The 30-year-old Detroit resident recently released a YouTube video with a hashtag “Body Project” that shows her dancing through the streets of the city.

leah v Black, Fat And Muslim: Detroit Model Doesn’t Mind Making People Uncomfortable

(Photo: Remus Roman)

She begins her video with the question, “Do I make you uncomfortable?”

“I’m fat, I’m black, and I’m very visibly Muslim, this is going to make some people angry, and it’s going to empower some,” Vernon told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Zahra Huber.

Vernon had some doubts before making the video, as she knew that she would receive a lot of negative comments. She changed her mind, and decided she wanted to “show people stuff that’s never been done before, by a person who looks like me. I’m going to be super true, super raw, super high-fashioned with it, to basically make you see it,” said Vernon.

She admitted that she lacked self-confidence, even sometimes hated herself, what she looked like and who she was.

But Vernon came to a realization: “Yeah you’re fat, yeah you’re black, and yeah you’re Muslim, but that shouldn’t stop you from trying to live your life. I think that’s what body positivity is about, about living your best life, in your body that you have NOW.”

She hopes her video makes a positive impact on people: “What I want viewers to get from my video is to be yourself, unapologetically. Not fear how other people view you, and not necessarily try to always seek validation from other people, because we have to validate ourselves first.”

Follow her blog at this link.

More from Zahra Huber
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch