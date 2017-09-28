Road Commission For Oakland County Hiring Snowplow Drivers

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – With winter on the way (ready or not), the Help Wanted sign is up at the Road Commission for Oakland County. The commission is looking to hire about 36 part-time snowplow drivers for the coming season.

To be considered for the job, candidate must have a commercial driver’s license with an “A” endorsement. The part-timers may work up to three days per week and be on call for day, night and weekend work as needed.

Managing Director Dennis Kolar says the commission has found hiring seasonal workers to be a “very efficient and cost-effective” way to provide a higher level of service for Oakland County residents.

The position pays up to $20 per hour, and paid training and introductory orientation will be provided. Duties include snow-storm road plowing and salting as well as other road-maintenance activities, like filling potholes.

“Come be part of the team that has made Oakland County’s roads among the safest in the world,” Kolar added. “These positions have also become a good stepping stone to permanent positions at the Road Commission as full-time employees retire. It is also a great opportunity for retirees to return to work on a part-time basis and pick up some supplemental income.”

Those selected will be required to pass a driving-skill assessment, physical exam and drug screening. Driving histories will also be reviewed.

Interested candidates can apply online AT THIS LINK or by visiting www.rcocweb.org and clicking on “Careers” at the top of the page.