CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Road Commission For Oakland County Hiring Snowplow Drivers

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – With winter on the way (ready or not), the Help Wanted sign is up at the Road Commission for Oakland County. The commission is looking to hire about 36 part-time snowplow drivers for the coming season.

To be considered for the job, candidate must have a commercial driver’s license with an “A” endorsement. The part-timers may work up to three days per week and be on call for day, night and weekend work as needed.

Managing Director Dennis Kolar says the commission has found hiring seasonal workers to be a “very efficient and cost-effective” way to provide a higher level of service for Oakland County residents.

The position pays up to $20 per hour, and paid training and introductory orientation will be provided. Duties include snow-storm road plowing and salting as well as other road-maintenance activities, like filling potholes.

“Come be part of the team that has made Oakland County’s roads among the safest in the world,” Kolar  added. “These positions have also become a good stepping stone to permanent positions at the Road Commission as full-time employees retire. It is also a great opportunity for retirees to return to work on a part-time basis and pick up some supplemental income.”

Those selected will be required to pass a driving-skill assessment, physical exam and drug screening. Driving histories will also be reviewed.

Interested candidates can apply online AT THIS LINK or by visiting www.rcocweb.org and clicking on “Careers” at the top of the page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch