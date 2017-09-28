Bizarre: Fish Fall From Sky With Rain In Northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (WWJ/AP) – No cats or dogs, but it rained fish this week in Mexico.

According to civil defense officials in northeast Mexico, a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.

Tamaulipas civil defense says in a brief statement that rain Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico included fish. Photos and video posted on the agency’s Facebook page show four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk.

Many commenting on the post offered possible explanations for the odd sight; some scientific, while at least one person concluded it must be an act of God. Other comments were lighthearted, with a few bringing up the American film “Sharknado.” Another man called for “fish tacos.”

According the U.S. Library of Congress, it’s a phenomenon that has been reported since ancient times. (It rained frogs in Kansas City in 1873). Scientists believe that tornadoes over water — known as waterspouts — could be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around until being released to the ground.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

