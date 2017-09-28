Royals Win 7-4, Extend Tigers’ Skid To 9 Games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Paulo Orlando hit a two-run homer, his first of the season, as the Kansas City Royals rallied from a three-run deficit to beat Detroit 7-4 on Wednesday night, the Tigers’ ninth straight loss.

The Tigers are 4-22 in September and have been outscored 68-30 in the skid. The last time Detroit lost nine in a row was Sept. 1-9, 2005.

Orlando’s home run was his first since Sept. 19, 2016, going 117 at-bats between long balls.

Scott Alexander (5-4), the third Kansas City pitcher, picked up the victory with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Drew VerHagen (0-3) gave up the home run to Orlando with Alcides Escobar, who had tripled, aboard.

The Royals padded their lead with a three-run eight, which was highlighted by a two-run double by Escobar. Whit Merrifield scored the first run of the inning on a wild pitch by Chad Bell.

 

