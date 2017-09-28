This Police Officer Is Driving The Internet Crazy With Her Sexy Instagram Photos

By: Evan Jankens
How many times do you think officer Haley Drew has heard “you can pull me over anytime” during her time as a police officer? I’m going to say it’s more than a few.
Drew is taking the Internet by storm because of her social media posts and rightfully so.
According to Maxim.com:
The blonde bombshell graduated from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Training Academy back in May, and his been cleaning up the streets of Fort Worth, Texas ever since.
With over 100,000 followers on her Instagram account, Drew has been gaining attention via her 1,500 posts.
I wonder if there have been way more people speeding in the Fort Worth area with all the attention that Drew has been getting.
Drew did give a quote to dailystar.co.uk:
She wrote: “I didn’t always know what I wanted to do with my life, but I always knew the type of woman I wanted to be.
“I’ve become that woman, and I fought like hell to become her.”
And her followers clearly appreciate the type of woman she has become.
The streets have never been safer!