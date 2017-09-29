Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, MLB

Dozier Leads Wild Card-Bound Twins To 6-3 Win Over Tigers

Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, MLB

By Dave Campbell

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brian Dozier marked Minnesota’s return home after clinching a wild card on the road with a handful of highlights, hitting a three-run homer in the second inning to spur the Twins to a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Eduardo Escobar also homered and added a pair of RBI singles, helping the Twins bail Kyle Gibson out of a 3-0 deficit after an RBI triple by Alex Presley and a two-run home run by Nicholas Castellanos.

Gibson was removed after 4 2/3 innings, so Jose Berrios (14-8) was credited with the win after recording four outs in a tuneup relief outing. Matt Belisle notched his ninth save with a perfect ninth inning for the Twins, who will visit New York or Boston on Tuesday in the AL wild-card game.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch