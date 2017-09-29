Ford Field Employee Attempts To Sell Falcons’ Rookie Takkarist McKinley Dreadlock On Ebay [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

People will try to sell just about anything on Ebay.

But Friday afternoon I think I may have found the silliest item ever made available on the website.

A dreadlock from Falcons’ rookie Takkarist McKinley is for sale … and the bid is currently up to $255.

According to the posting on Ebay:

I work at Ford Field in Detroit and I found a dreadlock on the field after the game (9/24/17). I’m pretty sure it is Takkarist McKinleys dreadlock.

MUST HAVE for Falcons fans and people who are into voodoo. PS: I also found Brooks Reeds mouthguard. Dreadlock buyer gets it for free :-)

Not only do you get that piece of hair, but you also get a used mouth guard! Who wouldn’t want those two items?

McKinley tweeted about the posting and actually suggested he will buy his own hair back.

I'm dead 💀💀💀💀💀 I gotta buy my dread back 😂 pic.twitter.com/TeC23UcAC5 — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 29, 2017

People really auctioning for the dread tho.. it's at 51$ 🤦🏿‍♀️ — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 29, 2017

I wouldn’t be surprised if this item doesn’t reach $1,000. There are nine days left on the auction so you have plenty of time to get your bid in.