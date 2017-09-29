Ford Field Employee Attempts To Sell Falcons’ Rookie Takkarist McKinley Dreadlock On Ebay [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
People will try to sell just about anything on Ebay.
But Friday afternoon I think I may have found the silliest item ever made available on the website.
A dreadlock from Falcons’ rookie Takkarist McKinley is for sale … and the bid is currently up to $255.
According to the posting on Ebay:
I work at Ford Field in Detroit and I found a dreadlock on the field after the game (9/24/17). I’m pretty sure it is Takkarist McKinleys dreadlock.
MUST HAVE for Falcons fans and people who are into voodoo.
PS: I also found Brooks Reeds mouthguard. Dreadlock buyer gets it for free :-)
Not only do you get that piece of hair, but you also get a used mouth guard! Who wouldn’t want those two items?
McKinley tweeted about the posting and actually suggested he will buy his own hair back.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this item doesn’t reach $1,000. There are nine days left on the auction so you have plenty of time to get your bid in.