Get 97.1 The Ticket Sports Updates On Your Alexa

(97.1 The Ticket) We know how you like your Detroit sports news … right now, and wherever you are.

97.1 The Ticket has always been on your radio. We’re on your computer and smart phone too.

And now you can catch up with the latest sports news from 97.1 The Ticket on your Amazon Echo and other voice controlled devices. Wake up to it before you leave the house and get the latest before you tuck yourself in at night.

Here’s how to add 97.1 The Ticket to your Amazon Alexa playlist.

Open your Alexa app or log onto your Alexa account at Alexa.Amazon.com.

From settings, select Flash Briefings. Now select Get more Flash Briefing content, search 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM in Detroit) and you’ll be able to turn on our updates.

From there it’s as simple as asking Alexa for the latest Flash Briefing from 97.1 The Ticket.

The top sports stories in metro Detroit are now available at your command.

